Public and Government Holidays 2024

The following are the Public and Government Holidays in 2024. On these days Government Offices will be closed:

Date Holiday Type Monday, 1 January New Year’s Day Government Holiday Friday, 29 March Good Friday Public Holiday Monday, 1 April Easter Monday Public Holiday Monday, 20 May Whit Monday Government Holiday Tuesday, 21 May St Helena Day Public Holiday Monday, 26 August August Bank Holiday Government Holiday Wednesday, 25 December Christmas Day Public Holiday Thursday, 26 December Boxing Day Public Holiday

A notice regarding the Public Holiday in 2024 to mark the occasion of the Birthday of His Majesty King Charles III will issue later.

3 November 2023