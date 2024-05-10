World Hypertension Day – Friday 17 May 2024

The Community Nursing and Health Promotion teams are hosting a stall at the Canister in Jamestown on Friday 17 May 2024 from 10:00 to 13:00. This event is to raise awareness for World Hypertension Day, with the theme ‘Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer’.

What is Hypertension?

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, occurs when the force of blood pushing against your artery walls is consistently too high. The World Health Organization defines it as having a reading of 130/80 mmHg or higher. Left untreated, hypertension can lead to serious health problems.

Hypertension usually has no symptoms until it causes damage. It significantly increases your risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and more.

Here’s what you can do to manage your blood pressure:

Get regular check-ups and have your blood pressure measured

Maintain a healthy weight

Eat a balanced diet low in salt

Exercise regularly

Limit alcohol consumption

Don’t smoke

Take medication as prescribed by your doctor

Visit our stall or contact us to learn more about hypertension, its prevention, and how to control it.

For more information, please contact:

Community Nursing team: 22500 Ext: 2083 or 23563

Health Promotion team: 22500 Ext: 2098 or 2094

SHG

10 May 2024