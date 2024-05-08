Field Road Project Update – May 2024

The project to widen and resurface Field Road is progressing well. All hillside and road surfacing excavation works are now complete. The service strip, which contains an empty duct which will allow services to be installed in the future, is currently underway. The slipper drain is also now under construction. This collects and directs road and hillside surface water run-off into the cross drains, which then dissipate the energy of the flow before discharging the water downhill. These works are expected to be completed this month.

The geological conditions encountered during the construction works proved to be more challenging than anticipated. This resulted in the contractor having to undertake significantly more hillside excavation than originally estimated. This means that additional time and resources will be required to complete the project.

Side Path Road will close for an additional six weeks to complete the concrete work at the transition and junction. We will provide specific closure dates as soon as they are confirmed.

The re-opening of Field Road, including the Side Path Road section, is now estimated to take place in late October 2024. However, this is subject to constant review as there are variables, such as weather conditions, which could impact progress further.

The Field Road project is part of the £30 million Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), funded by the UK Government.

The additional excavation quantities were only confirmed by the project team after ministers gave their updates on the Field Road project during their constituency meetings in March 2024. Therefore the information regarding the impact to the project were not available to ministers at that time.

