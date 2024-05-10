Arrival of the MV Karoline

The MV Karoline is expected to arrive at James Bay on Monday 13 May 2024. Weather permitting, the vessel will dock at Rupert’s Jetty. Cargo operations will begin as soon as possible.

The public are therefore advised that Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from 06:00 on Monday 13 May 2024 until all cargo operations are complete. These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at Jamestown Wharf is strictly prohibited while cargo operations are underway.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

10 May 2024