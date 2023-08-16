Ladder Hill Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for Ladder Hill Road to be closed on Tuesday, 22 August 2023, from 9am to 3pm. This closure is to enable the Roads Section to continue milling works on Ladder Hill Road.

During this closure, Shy Road will also be closed to pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Persons wishing to travel in and out of Jamestown during this time must travel across country and via Constitution Hill Road or Side Path Road.

Appropriate signage will be in place and only Emergency Services will be granted access.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

15 August 2023