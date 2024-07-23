Incident Involving FV Argos Georgia

The Falkland Islands Maritime Authority was notified yesterday afternoon of a distress situation involving the fishing vessel FV Argos Georgia, approximately 200 nautical miles east of Stanley, in the Falkland Islands.

The vessel, carrying 27 individuals, encountered difficulties and was subsequently abandoned after taking on water.

A search and rescue operation was launched immediately, utilizing both air and sea assets. These efforts are on-going at this time.

The FV Argos Georgia is managed by Argos Froyanes Ltd and is registered in St Helena.

SHG is in communication with relevant stakeholders. We are closely monitoring the situation and extend our heartfelt support to all involved in the on-going rescue efforts. Our thoughts are with the crew, their families, and the search and rescue teams during this challenging time.

