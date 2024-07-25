Incident Involving FV Argos Georgia – Update

Through on-going communications with the Falkland Island Maritime Authority, it has been confirmed that 14 crew members have been successfully rescued and are now under care and protection in Stanley. Regrettably, the bodies of nine crew members have been recovered but four crew members remain unaccounted for, and their next of kin have been informed by Argos Froyanes.

It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the loss of lives following the tragic sinking of the FV Argos Georgia.

Due to adverse weather conditions posing risks to on-going search and rescue operations, these efforts have been temporarily suspended. However, plans are underway to resume a focused recovery mission to locate the missing crew members at sea as soon as conditions allow.

Having been registered in St Helena, the FV Argos Georgia falls under the Flag State responsibilities of the St Helena Government (SHG). In light of this responsibility, SHG is committed to ensuring a thorough safety and accident investigation is conducted.

To facilitate this process, SHG is actively liaising with the Marine Accident and Investigation Branch (MAIB) and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to appoint the MAIB as the investigative body on behalf of SHG.

It is essential to clarify that the objective of the safety and accident investigation is to comprehensively understand and identify the underlying causes of this incident, including any systemic, human, or equipment factors, to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Our commitment to transparency and accountability remains paramount as we work diligently to address the issues identified and implement necessary corrective actions.

SHG extends grateful thanks and praise to the search and rescue teams and all involved. We also offer sincere condolences to the families of those lost and well wishes to those rescued.

We ask that the public respect that this is a difficult time for all.

