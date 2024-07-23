Bye-Election August 2024

Reminder of Deadline for Submission of Nominations

The public are reminded that the last day and time for receiving nominations is 12:00 on Wednesday 31 July 2024. All nominations should be delivered within this time to the Returning Officer, Carol Henry or any of the Assistant Returning Officers Anita Legg, Connie Johnson or Gillian Francis at the Castle, Jamestown.

If more than one nomination is received, a poll will be take on Wednesday 14 August 2024.

Only those persons with their name on the Register of Electors, dated 1 July 2024, will be eligible to participate in the bye-election, with those who are 21 years of age and over being able to stand for election.

Nomination forms are available from the Customer Services Centre, Public Library and Castle Reception and on the SHG website via https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/.

