Royal St Helena Police Appeal for Information in 1983 Cold Case

The Royal St Helena Police (RSHP) are seeking the public’s assistance in an unsolved case involving the death of an infant girl later named by health professionals as Nina Kaye.

On Saturday 23 July 1983, a member of the public discovered an abandoned baby in the Jamestown run around 08:25. The infant was found alive but sadly passed away later that day at the hospital.

Despite extensive investigations at the time, the RSHP were unable to identify Nina’s parents.

Detective Constable (DC) Lisa Winterburn of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now reviewing the case and is urging anyone with information, new or previously shared, to come forward.

DC Lisa Winterburn commented:

“Any detail, no matter how small, could be crucial in helping us identify Nina’s family. We understand this may be a sensitive topic, and we are committed to providing any necessary support throughout this process.”

The public are encouraged to contact DC Lisa Winterburn by telephone on 22626, quoting “Nina Kaye”, or via email through cid@sainthelena.gov.sh.

23 July 2024