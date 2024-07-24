Message From The Governor

We have over the past 48 hours learnt of the loss of the Fishing Vessel Argos Georgia south east of the Falkland Islands. As many of you will know, Argos has well established roots on St Helena and the vessel was flagged to Jamestown.

The South Atlantic Ocean can be unforgiving. The dreadful weather has added to an extremely challenging environment. Whilst several crew members have been saved, we know also there has been loss of life. Identities have yet to be confirmed, but next of kin have been informed by the company.

This is an incredibly sad time and we can only imagine the difficulties involved. I would however like at this time to pay tribute to all those who have been involved in the rescue operation. British Forces South Atlantic Islands, the Falkland Islands Government and all mariners who could respond are doing everything humanly possible. I have no doubt there have been acts of extraordinary bravery, much of it unremarked. Argos and the Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands are in direct support, as is the UK Government through the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. Other nations through the regional search and rescue network have also done everything possible.

St Helena is a nation surrounded by the ocean. The people of this island know the sea, its joys and its dangers. Together with the Government of St Helena and as the former Commissioner for South Georgia and Governor of the Falkland Islands, I know all of us want to express our deepest sympathy to those who have lost loved ones and those waiting for news. We give gratitude for those saved.