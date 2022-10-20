Changes to Pharmacy Bus Schedule

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that with effect from Monday, 24 October 2022, the Dispensary Bus schedule to district clinics will change to accommodate the recent changes in the District Outpatient clinic schedule.

See table below for the new dispensary bus schedule:

Monday 9am – 1pm Half Tree Hollow Clinic Wednesday 9am- 1pm Levelwood Clinic (Alternate weeks only) Thursday 9am – 1pm Longwood Clinic Friday 9am – 1pm Half Tree Hollow Clinic

If persons would like their repeat prescription medicines to be delivered via the Dispensary Bus, please call or email to pre-order and please state this to Pharmacy staff or within the email order, as well as to which Clinic it should be delivered to.

Please allow at least five working days for all orders to be processed and dispensed.

To order using the email service: pharmacy.prescriptions@shg.gov.sh or call via telephone on 25867.

The Health Services Directorate would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding at this time and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SHG,

20 October 2022