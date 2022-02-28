St Helena Government

Peaks National Park Survey

28 February 2022

The Peaks National Park is one of St Helena’s most prominent National Conservation Areas. The Park also contains globally significant and highly threatened cloud forest habitat that is vital to St Helena for biodiversity, water security and sustainable development, making the park a valuable asset for both locals and visitors.

We are looking for your feedback to support the management of the Peaks which can help protect this unique and economically important ecosystem. A survey about the Peaks is at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/387N8CJ.

Kindly take a few minutes to complete the survey.

