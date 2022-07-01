COVID-19 vaccination Clinic, 5 and 6 July 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at the Flu Pod, General Hospital, Jamestown, between 9am and 1pm on Tuesday, 5, and Wednesday, 6 July 2022.

The clinic is for any eligible persons who would like to receive their first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses will only be administered to persons who have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to and including January 2022.

All persons are asked to please register your name and number with the Hospital Receptionist via tel: 22500 by 3pm on Monday, 4 July 2022.

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card, please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic. Grace can be contacted on tel: 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Second booster doses will be offered to eligible persons, these clinics will be communicated in due course.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

1 July 2022