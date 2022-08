The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that commencing from today, Thursday 25 August 2022, the COVID-19 Helpline will operate during the following times:

Mondays to Fridays between 8am and 6pm

Saturdays and Sundays between 8am and 4pm

Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can call the Helpline via tel: 25888 where they will be triaged by operators and an appointment will be arranged if necessary.

SHG

25 August 2022