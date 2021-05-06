Chief Justice Charles Ekins Esq to Retire

After 14 years of service, The Chief Justice, Charles Ekins Esq, will retire later this year as Chief Justice of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha.

The Chief Justice announced the intention of his retirement at the close of this week’s Supreme Court sitting, which due to current travel restrictions was conducted virtually.

The Chief Justice said:

“It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to serve as Chief Justice. Julia and I have always enjoyed our visits whether to St Helena or Ascension. Sadly, we never made it to Tristan. We would both like to thank all those we have met for the warmth and kindness of our reception. We have made many new friends over the years. We are both very sad that we shall not be able to bid our farewells in person.

“At a personal level I need to pay tribute to Ms Yvonne Williams, Judicial Services Manager and to those who have staffed Judicial Services over the years. The success of St Helena’s administration of justice has been, and will continue to be, due, to a significant degree, to their diligence and above all to their commitment to serve the community of St Helena.

“St Helena and Ascension will always be close to our hearts.”

His Excellency Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook commented:

“For the last 14 years Chief Justice Judge Ekins has performed his challenging but very essential role with distinction. Over that time, His Honour has become a much-admired part of the judicial fabric of the Island. His insight and wise counsel have been instrumental in raising the standard of St Helena’s judicial practices. It is a legacy of which to be proud.”

The Chief Justice will remain in post until his successor is appointed.

#StHelena #ChiefJustice

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

6 May 2021