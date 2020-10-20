Maldivia Road Closures

The Highways Authority has given approval for Maldivia Road to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, 28, and Thursday, 29 October 2020. These closures are to allow the Roads Section to carry out road widening works.

During these closures, only residents in the affected area and emergency services will be granted access. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

20 October 2020