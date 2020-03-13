Governor Rushbrook To Visit Ascension Island

HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook

HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook will visit Ascension Island from Saturday, 14, to Sunday, 15 March 2020. He had intended to visit for a longer period but changed his arrangements to ensure he can return promptly to St Helena.

During this visit, the Governor will inaugurate the new Administrator, Sean Burns, meet the relatively new Island Councillors, speak to the employing organisations, be briefed on the commencements of the Runway Project, and see first-hand the Coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive arrangements the Island’s administration has put in place.

SHG

