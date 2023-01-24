Recognition and farewell event for the MV Helena

On Saturday, 28 January 2023, a recognition event is being held at Rupert’s Jetty between 12 noon and 3pm. Members of the public are invited to attend so that they may extend thanks for the service provided by the MV Helena over the last four years, and to bid farewell to the Captain and crew.

The MV Helena crew served the Island throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with members of their crew often staying on-board for many months at a time.

There will be a short ceremony at 2.30pm.

Following the event, and in view of the MV Helena being in port for cargo operations, the Jetty will once again be closed to the public from 3pm onwards.

Please be advised that whilst all health and safety precautions will be taken, the Jetty is an operational area. As such you are advised to take care when moving about and to ensure that children are supervised at all times.

Rupert’s beach and bay will remain closed to swimming and any other leisure activities throughout.

No cars will be allowed past the barricade without prior permission from Port Control, however, parking will be permitted at the back of the Sea Rescue Facility and near the beach. You are asked to please refrain from parking in front of the Sea Rescue Facility as this area must remain clear at all times.

If organisation would like to support or be involved in the event, please contact Mia Henry by email: mia.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh or by tel: 25970.

SHG

24 January 2023

www.sainthelena.gov.sh