Reception Held in Celebration of Education Honours New Chevening Scholar Martina Peters

A reception was held last Thursday 22 August 2024 at Plantation House to celebrate education and the opportunities it unlocks. The event acknowledged beneficiaries of the Chevening and Commonwealth scholarship programmes and featured a valuable address by His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips CBE. Both Commonwealth and Chevening Alumni were able to share their educational experiences and journey toward higher education with the latest cohort of sixth formers of the Prince Andrew School (PAS) and current undergrad scholars.

The evening offered special congratulations to Martina Peters for her achievement in securing a Chevening Scholarship. Martina successfully secured a place at the University of Exeter, to pursue a Master of Science in Conservation and Biodiversity. Her academic journey will begin in late September 2024.

While Martina was the sole Chevening applicant from St Helena this year, the Overseas Territories (OTs) celebrated a collective success with 12 scholarships awarded across Anguilla, Montserrat, and the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI).

Chevening Scholarship Applications

The application window for the next round of Chevening Scholarships is currently open. Applications close on Tuesday 5 November 2024, and successful applicants will begin their UK studies in September/October next year.

For more information on eligibility criteria and the application process, visit www.chevening.org. Alternatively, please contact Kerry Lane, Chevening Officer in the Governor’s Office, at Kerry.Lane@fcdo.gov.uk, or by telephone on 22308 for guidance.

Commonwealth Scholarship Applications

Applications for the Commonwealth Scholarships will open on 10 September 2024 and will close on 15 October 2024. To find out more on Commonwealth Scholarships visit Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships – Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (fcdo.gov.uk), or contact Angela Benjamin, Head of Life Long Learning, at Angela.Benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh, or by telephone on 22607.

Both Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships offer fully funded post graduate study in the UK and supports individuals with outstanding talent and high aspirations to become leaders and innovators, and to enact positive change on return to their home countries.

Photos

#StHelena #Education #Chevening #CommonwealthScholarship

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt