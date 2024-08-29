Prince Andrew School – Public Examination Results

Prince Andrew School is delighted to announce the strong results achieved in this year’s public examinations, reflecting our ongoing commitment to inclusive education and customised academic pathways designed to meet diverse student interests and aspirations. This year’s examination outcomes showcase our students’ successes across 32 distinct qualifications spanning Entry Level, Level 1, Level 2 (GCSE), and Level 3 (A Level) stages.

We are particularly proud to report that our male students exceeded their predicted grades in English by 2.5%, while our female students surpassed theirs by an impressive 6%. Over half of all grades awarded were within the A* to C range or its equivalent, highlighting the achievements of our student body.

Headteacher Phil Toal remarked,

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our staff for their unwavering dedication and to congratulate our students on their remarkable achievements The support provided by our Learning Support and Pastoral teams ensures that students have the opportunity to thrive, while our students’ inherent curiosity and mutual support enhance the learning environment.”

“Our results represent the culmination of years of educational endeavor, and I extend my appreciation to the surrounding schools that have laid the groundwork for these successes. I also wish to express my sincere thanks to our parents and carers for their steadfast support of our learners. To our students, remember that your results are just one aspect of your journey. Kindness and compassion far outweigh grades in their importance. Success manifests in various forms, and for some, simply attending school despite life’s challenges is an achievement to be celebrated. I am confident that you all have bright and promising futures ahead of you. Good luck as you embark on your diverse and exciting paths. You are exceptional, inspiring, and talented individuals, and we are incredibly proud of each and every one of you.”

