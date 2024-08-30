Royal St Helena Police Launches Community Survey

The Royal St Helena Police (RSHP) would like to invite the community to participate in an online survey to gather feedback on services provided. The survey will be launched on Monday 2 September 2024, and will close on Monday 30 September 2024.

The goal of the survey, which can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RSHPolice, is to gain insights into the community’s perceptions of the RSHP and to identify areas for improvement. The data collected will be analysed and published in October 2024.

To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate, physical copies of the survey will also be distributed throughout various establishments on the island.

We value the feedback from our community. Your input will help us to better understand your needs and ensure that we are providing the highest quality of service possible.

The RSHP encourages all residents to take the time to complete the survey and share their thoughts.

