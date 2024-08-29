Public Bus Services – Update

St Helena Government today announced that the contracts for the current public bus service provided by Joshua’s Taxis, Colin’s Garage, and Isaac’s Contractors have been extended for an additional three months, effective from Sunday 1 September to Saturday 30 November 2024.

Following discussions with the bus service providers earlier this year, an initial agreement was reached to continue certain bus routes for a period of six months. As this period nears its conclusion on Saturday 31 August, the service providers have agreed to extend their contracts to ensure uninterrupted public bus services for residents and visitors.

Fares will remain the same as currently published for this extended trial period of operations. Customers are asked to ensure that they are issued with a ticket when paying their fares.

Copies of the timetables for all routes are available on the SHG website via https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/publicservices/publictransportservice/?highlight=bus%20timetable

