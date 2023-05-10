Notice For Port Control Crane Lifts

The public are advised that from Thursday 11 May to Friday 19 May, the Lower Wharf will be closed to all non-authorised vehicular traffic during working hours from 08.30am to 4pm. Controlled pedestrian access will however be permitted during these times. These restrictions are being put in place to facilitate training and operations with the cranes and reach stacker.

Where vehicles are authorised to enter the area, they are asked not to park within the Yellow Hatched Area (marked out with yellow stripes) or any area that will cause an obstruction to the cranes or reach stacker during operations.

Pedestrians using the area are asked to be mindful of their surroundings during this time, and all Port users are reminded to comply with all Port signs and instructions.

Port Control would like to thank everyone involved in advance for their cooperation and understanding.