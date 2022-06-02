On-Island Resident Population Estimated To Have Fallen To 4,199 At The End Of April 2022

In the fifth Statistical Bulletin of 2022, the St Helena Government Statistical Office has released new estimates of the resident population living on St Helena, including the number of children, the number of people of working age, and the number of people aged 65 and over. Some of the findings in the Bulletin include:

The resident population on-Island is estimated to be 4,199 at the end of April 2022, 205 fewer residents compared to a year ago. This is a reduction over the year of 4.7%

In the twelve months to the end of April 2022, 180 more residents left the Island than arrived, and there were 25 more deaths than births. Residents leave St Helena for a number of reasons, including to live or work abroad, obtain specialised medical treatment, conduct business, to study, to go on holiday, and, in the case of workers recruited overseas, to return to their home country

The number of residents on-Island aged 15 to 64 is estimated to have fallen by 166 people in the last twelve months, to 2,524 at the end of April 2022 – a 6.2% fall in the size of the resident working-age population on St Helena.

Estimates of the number of people on St Helena by age and sex are now available on a monthly basis, using new methodology that combines data from the Census, the births and deaths registers, and immigration records.

The full Statistical Bulletin is available here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Stats-Bulletin-05-2022-Population.pdf.

The detailed data series and more statistics about the St Helena population, can be found here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/population and demography.

SHG

2 June 2022