St Helena Participates in Annual Red Ensign Group Conference in Guernsey

Last week, the annual Red Ensign Group (REG) Conference was held in Guernsey, bringing together the UK, Crown Dependencies, and Overseas Territories to discuss maritime governance and shared international responsibilities.

St Helena, a Category 2 member of the REG, operates its own ship registry under the St Helena Merchant Shipping Ordinance 2021, whilst aligning with UK standards. This affiliation ensures strong oversight, global recognition, and access to expert support across the REG network. St Helena was represented at the conference by a four-person delegation:

Alex Mitham – Portfolio Director, Safety, Security and Home Affairs (SSHA)

Mia Henry – Head of Maritime, SSHA

Cherie Dillon – Maritime Policy Consultant

Wendy Benjamin – Maritime Capacity Building Support

Each delegate presented on key developments, ongoing challenges, and the strategic risks facing St Helena’s maritime domain.

Mia Henry gave a detailed presentation on how St Helena balances compliance with international maritime obligations whilst ensuring policies and legislation remain fit for the local island context. This prompted broader interest from other jurisdictions, with a commitment to explore the topic further at future forums.

Mia also presented on St Helena’s Maritime Journey, covering the establishment of the Maritime Authority and Advisory Board, and the island’s successful completion of its first International Maritime Organization (IMO) III Code Audit in February 2025. Her presentation showcased the significant progress made over the past five years in embedding maritime governance within the Public Service.

Alex Mitham contributed to the Coastal State Forum on Search and Rescue (SAR), highlighting the island’s unique geographical position, international support challenges owing to the remote location and the need for tailored assistance. It was agreed that St Helena’s requirements will form part of forthcoming workshops, particularly around external support on the development of relevant policies and procedures.

Cherie Dillon, Maritime Policy Consultant, presented on the St Helena Ship Registry, outlining its current challenges and the island’s ongoing efforts to modernise and strengthen its legal and administrative systems.

Cherie commented:

“The REG Conference was a fantastic opportunity to connect with counterparts. The support and collaboration from other members will be invaluable as we continue developing our maritime capabilities.”

Wendy Benjamin, Maritime Capacity Building Support, spoke in the Capacity Building Working Group, sharing St Helena’s journey to rebuild maritime skills and awareness. She highlighted past gaps, current initiatives, and future plans to promote maritime careers despite ongoing challenges.

Wendy commented:

“It was a privilege to attend the conference. The experience helped build valuable connections, and I’ve already received offers of support that will aid our efforts in St Helena.”

The REG Conference also enabled an in-person meeting of the South Atlantic Working Group (SAWG)—a regional forum of maritime authorities from St Helena, Ascension Island, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and Tristan da Cunha. St Helena currently serves as the Secretariat for SAWG, which promotes collaboration on maritime safety, environmental protection, and legislative alignment across the South Atlantic Overseas Territories. Discussions focused on key priorities such as SAR, fishing vessel regulation, and training, all vital for strengthening regional maritime capacity. St Helena’s contributions received strong recognition from REG members, with appreciation expressed for the substantial progress achieved in a relatively short time. Special thanks were extended to the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) for its continued support, particularly the financial assistance that has enabled St Helena to build its maritime capacity.

Alex formally thanked the MCA for all their support over the past years and as a gesture of thanks, the St Helena delegation presented a commemorative plaque to Richard Pellew, Assistant Director for Maritime Governance, Improvement and Assurance of the MCA and Chair of the Conference, which was warmly received.

The Maritime Authority extends sincere gratitude to all stakeholders on the Island who have contributed to building the current foundation of the territory’s maritime sector and to colleagues from the other OTs who have supported St Helena consistently.

Photos

The South Atlantic Working Group (SAWG)

Mia Henry presenting a St Helena plaque to another delegate

The delegates of the REG Conference

#StHelena #Maritime

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt