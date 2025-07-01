Governor Issues Writ of Election for 2025 General Election

Governor Nigel James Phillips CBE has today issued the Writ of Election for the 2025 General Election.

The Writ confirms the last day and time for receiving nominations to elect 12 new members to fill the vacant seats on Legislative Council.

The last day and time for receiving nominations is no later than 12 noon on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, and all nominations should be delivered to the Returning Officer, Mrs Carol Henry, at the Castle, Jamestown.

Nomination forms are available on the Government website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Nomination-Form-2025.pdf or can be obtained from The Castle reception, the Customer Services Centre and the Public Library.

If more than 12 nominations are received, a Poll will be taken on Wednesday, 03 September 2025, at the following Polling Stations:

Blue Hill Community Centre;

Half Tree Hollow Community Centre;

Harford Community Centre;

St Mary’s Church, The Briars;

Kingshurst Community Centre;

Levelwood Clinic;

Jamestown Community Centre; and

Sandy Bay Community Centre

The updated Register of Electors effective from 01 July 20205 to be used in the General Election was published on Monday 30 June 2025.

Only those persons with their name on this Register of Electors will be eligible to participate in the General Election, and only those who are 21 years of age and over are able to stand for election.

Further information on nominating a candidate will be issued in this week’s newspapers.

