Health and Social Care Portfolio Issues Schedule of Fees 2024/25 for Overseas Visitors

The Health and Social Care Portfolio has adopted the following schedule of fees, effective 28 May 2025, for individuals who visit St Helena and who are subject to a Short Term Entry Permit (STEP/holiday visa).

It is a requirement of entry for the purposes of immigration that all Short Term Entry Permit (or holiday visa) holders possess valid travel insurance; hold insurance from a St Helena provider; or have sufficient means to cover medical costs.

These fees apply to individuals who visit St Helena either for the purposes of a vacation, day trip, visiting for the purposes of business or work (and not to take up residence in the course of that employment for up to, and including, 183 days) or as part of a medical emergency attendance such as a passing vessel medical emergency.

Specific exemptions to these fees are:

Any individual

Who takes up direct employment with the Government of St Helena

Who obtains a Long Term Entry Permit (LTEP) (or work permit) for a non-government employer in excess of 183 days

Who was born, registered or naturalised in St Helena; or

Who was adopted in St Helena; or

Who is a dependent, spouse, or long term partner of someone who was born, registered or naturalised in St Helena; or who was adopted in St Helena

These individuals will be charged at the rate applied to residents.

Additionally, in line with the UK reciprocal agreement of 11 May 2023,any individual visiting St Helena for any purpose as outlined above

Who was born, registered or naturalised in United Kingdom; and

Who is a British passport holder

Remains eligible for medical treatment at the rate charged to residents (dentistry excluded), up to and including any requirement for overseas medical evacuation. Access to elective overseas medical referrals is only available to those individuals who hold St Helenian status.

The Schedule of Fees 2024/25 and Criteria of Application of Overseas Fees – Decision Matrix can be viewed on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/portfolios/health/.

