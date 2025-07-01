2025 Register of Electors Published

The Register of Electors effective from 01 July 2025 has been published today in an Extraordinary Gazette. This register will be used for the forthcoming General Election. Only those named on this register will be able to vote, stand, sponsor or support a candidate to stand in the election.

The 2025 Register of Electors is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/EX-GAZ-71-Register-of-Electors-July-2025.pdf

Alternatively, hard copies of the register will be available for viewing at the following locations:

Customer Service Centre, Jamestown

Public Library, Jamestown

Rural sub-post offices and retailers

ENRPP Offices, Scotland

The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown

SHG

01 July 2025