Ladder Hill Road Closure – Change of Dates

Following from the previous public announcements, the public are advised that Ladder Hill Road will now only be closed from Tuesday, 01 July until 15:30 on Friday, 04 July 2025. During this time, the Roads Section will conduct preparation work to the road surface. This includes replacing a section of slipper drain, repair any road defects and milling of areas.

This change in closure dates is due to the recent shipment of slurry bitumen being below the required specification. As this will have an impact on the surface quality, it is therefore unusable.

New closure dates are scheduled to take place from Monday 04 August 2025 until Friday, 22 August 2025. This will be confirmed once a suitable supply of bitumen arrives on Voyage 18 later in July and is dependent on favourable weather conditions. Planned works include full road width re-surfacing using the mechanised slurry paver, starting from the bottom of the road at China Lane to the top at the Ball Alley.

The Roads Section sincerely apologises for any inconvenience this change may cause and appreciates your understanding and continued support.

SHG

01 July 2025