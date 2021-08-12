Governor off-Island until September

His Excellency Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook will travel to Stansted on the Titan Airways Charter flight scheduled to leave the Island today, Thursday 12 August 2021.

Whilst in London the Governor plans to have meetings with officials at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), work with the St Helena Government Representative in the UK, as well as take some annual leave. HE is scheduled to return to St Helena on Friday, 24September 2021. Mr Greg Gibson will be Acting Governor for St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha during this period.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

12 August 2021