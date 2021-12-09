Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 10 December 2021

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place tomorrow, Friday 10 December 2021, at 10am in the Court House. This is the first sitting of the second meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMs Radio 1. This meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

A full Order Paper for the meeting is published on the SHG website at:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil #FormalLegCo #OrderPaper

SHG

9 December 2021