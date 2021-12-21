A White Christmas on St Helena

St Helena’s highest peaks aren’t at a high enough altitude for snow to fall, but this December there’s a splash of white on the high ridge near Diana’s Peak at a scale that hasn’t been seen for centuries.



This Christmas take a walk up to Diana’s Peak and when walking along the central ridge, between Diana’s Peak and Cuckold’s Point, look out for the newly planted bank of Large Bellflowers on the Sandy Bay side of the path. It is an incredible sight and you will be one of very few people in the world to experience it. These plants are extremely fragile so do look, take photos, enjoy and celebrate their rescue from extinction, but please do not touch.

