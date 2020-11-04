Charmaine Buckley Returns To The Island As Dental Therapist

Charmaine Buckley of Bottom Woods has recently returned to the Island as Dental Therapist after graduating with a Higher Education Diploma in Dental Hygiene & Dental Therapy with the Royal College of Surgeons England, FGDP (UK), in March 2020.

Charmaine studied a 27-month full-time course at the Greater Manchester School for Dental Care Professionals, based in Salford, Manchester. The course consisted of private study along with clinical placements and covered academic teaching, including: Biomedical Sciences & Oral Biology, Regional anatomy (head and neck), Microbiology, Periodontal diseases, Dental caries, Oral pathology, Oral medicine, Human Disease, Medical emergencies and their management, Evidence based dentistry, Comprehensive oral care, Preventive dentistry, Paediatric dentistry, Restorative dentistry, Dental radiography, Oral health promotion, Diet and nutrition, Pain and anxiety control (including local analgesia), Complementary and alternative medicine, Behavioural Sciences & Communication Skills, Health, Safety & Infection Control. Charmaine was also fortunate to work at the ICE Postgraduate Dental Institute and Hospital as part of her clinical placement which exposed her to providing oral health care for patients with dental implants.

Reflecting on the course, Charmaine said:

“The course was very intense and covered a wide range of topics which enabled me to have the background knowledge to carry out the practical aspects with much focus on workplace learning, this approach has given me the confidence to enhance my skills in Dentistry and I am so happy to have been given the opportunity and support to study this course and achieve my career aspiration.”

As a Dental Therapist, Charmaine carries out routine dental treatment which includes examinations, taking radiographs (X-rays), fillings (restorations), extraction of ‘baby’ teeth, implementing preventive strategies (fluoride application, fissure sealants, oral hygiene instruction) and dental health education and all Dental Hygiene duties. This enables Charmaine to help patients maintain their oral health by preventing and treating periodontal disease and promoting good oral health practice in both adults and children.

Lead Dental Officer, Simon Smith, commented:

“I am very pleased to be able to welcome Charmaine back to the Dental Clinic in her new role as Dental Therapist. She has worked hard to achieve her qualification in Dental Hygiene and Dental Therapy and I congratulate her on this achievement. Skill mix is an important factor when delivering dental services and Charmaine’s appointment as Dental Therapist helps with this. She will be an asset to the dental department and a key player in our drive to improve the dental health of our community.”

Prior to her departure in 2017, Charmaine was a Qualified Dental Nurse and provided support to the Dentist in all aspects of patient care, including preparing the appropriate instruments and surgery and ensuring infection control procedures were followed throughout the day for each procedure.

