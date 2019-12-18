Statistics Update: Arrivals and Departures

Data on Arrivals and Departures up to November 2019 have been released on December 16, 2019: Arrivals and Departures.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Statistics on Arrivals and Departures to and from St Helena are now available separately from indicators on population and births and deaths. The data are available in the file “Arrivals and Departures”, and the statistics on the population and births and deaths are available in the “Population” file. Arrivals and Departures includes indicators for passenger traffic to and from St Helena including nationality, reason and type of visit.

Additional statistical series and indicators are available on the Statistics Home page, and published statistical reports, including Statistical Bulletins, can be found on the Statistics Reports and Publications page.

We welcome comments and suggestions on any of the statistics published by the Statistics Office. Please email: statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh, call tel: 22138, or visit the office in person on the first floor of the Castle, Jamestown.