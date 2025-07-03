Revised Public Transport Timetables Effective 1 July 2025

Following the reopening of Ladder Hill Road on Friday 4 July 2025, further adjustments are being made for the Public Transport Service. These changes will come into effect following the reopening of Ladder Hill Road on Friday afternoon with all scheduled trips leaving Jamestown at 16:10.

ROUTE DESTINATION AND TIMES Route 1 (from Bottom Woods): Buses will now depart 10 minutes earlier than previously published, at 07:00, 13:30, and 19:30. Route 2 (from The Flagg, Levelwood): The daily morning departure will be earlier, at 06:45, arriving at Jamestown Hospital by 07:36. Passengers wishing to continue to St Paul’s and Half Tree Hollow from Jamestown Hospital can connect with the transiting Route 1 bus. New Route 2 Service (Monday to Friday): An additional Route 2 run will depart the Golf Club at 08:00, arrive in Jamestown at 08:20, and return to the Golf Club by 08:38. Route 3 The bus will depart Red Hill at 07:05 and arrive at the Grand Parade at 07:43. Route 3 (Monday to Friday): The bus departing White Wall will now leave at an earlier time of 07:54 arriving Grand Parade 08:20.

All changes can be viewed in the revised timetables on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/.

SHG appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support as we work to provide a more efficient and sustainable public transport system for St Helena.