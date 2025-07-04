Sure Licence Negotiations Update

Negotiations for a new long-term licence with Sure concluded this week without agreement, despite extensive efforts by all parties.

The parameters underpinning the negotiations sought to secure a new licence to maximise benefits from the Equiano submarine cable. Sure presented a substantial investment proposal for network infrastructure that would deliver superfast broadband capabilities aligned with agreed objectives.

Both parties invested significant resources over recent months, with SHG technical and legal teams working intensively with Sure to find mutually acceptable terms. The negotiations addressed complex technical, commercial and regulatory requirements for building a new broadband network while ensuring continued provision of the whole range of communication services currently available to businesses and residents on St Helena.

Despite good faith efforts from all parties, agreement could not be reached within the deadline of 30 June 2025. Key challenges centred on balancing St Helena’s long-term interests with commercial operating realities in a market that is experiencing rapid technology change.

Sure will continue providing services under their existing licence issued under the Telecommunications Ordinance 1989.

The modern regulatory framework established under the Communications Ordinance 2025 is now in place, providing robust consumer protection and oversight mechanisms for future licensing arrangements and in the coming months further announcements will be made on the implementation of a Communications Regulator.

St Helena’s communications infrastructure and regulatory framework provides a strong foundation for future development.

