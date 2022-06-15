Statistics Update: Imports of Goods

New estimates of the value of imports of goods have been released on 15 June 2022 in a Statistical Bulletin, which can be downloaded here. The update includes quarterly and annual estimates of the value of goods imported to St Helena to the end of March 2022. A data file is also available to download in Excel format.

