Governor Dissolves Legislative Council

On Monday, 30June 2025 at 23:59, acting in accordance with section 76(b) of the Constitution, HE Governor Nigel Phillips formally dissolved the Legislative Council. Preparations are now underway for a General Election to take place, with a poll, if needed, on Wednesday, 3 September 2025. This will be the second election under a ministerial system of government, the first having been held in October 2021.

During the time between now and the election of the next Legislative Council, the services provided by the Public Service in the various Portfolios will continue.

Executive Council may still meet if it is necessary to do so but will not make any major new policy decisions, approve any legislation nor make any significant spending commitments unless there is an emergency.

In the event of an emergency, the Constitution allows the Governor to recall the Legislative Council as necessary following consultation with the Chief Minister. These interim measures are provided in the Constitution to ensure the continuity of government.

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil #Dissolution

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt