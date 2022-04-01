St Helena Government

Strategic Asset Disposal

1 April 2022

St Helena Government (SHG) is inviting interested bidders to purchase by leasehold a number of state-owned properties:

  • New Ground House
  • Red Roof
  • Veranda Quarters.

Further details of these properties are included in the Strategic Asset List which is available on the Invest in St Helena page of the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/invest-in-st-helena/. Direct link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Stategic-Assets-March-22-1.pdf.

The deadline for offers during this round is Friday, 29 April 2022. 

For more information on any of these properties, please contact Investment Co-Ordinator, Melissa Fowler, via email: Melissa.Fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: (+290) 22470 Ext 209.

The Investor Prospectus, Strategy and Policy can be viewed on the SHG Website via the Invest in St Helena page.

SHG
St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh