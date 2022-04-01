Strategic Asset Disposal

St Helena Government (SHG) is inviting interested bidders to purchase by leasehold a number of state-owned properties:

New Ground House

Red Roof

Veranda Quarters.

Further details of these properties are included in the Strategic Asset List which is available on the Invest in St Helena page of the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/invest-in-st-helena/. Direct link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Stategic-Assets-March-22-1.pdf.

The deadline for offers during this round is Friday, 29 April 2022.

For more information on any of these properties, please contact Investment Co-Ordinator, Melissa Fowler, via email: Melissa.Fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: (+290) 22470 Ext 209.

The Investor Prospectus, Strategy and Policy can be viewed on the SHG Website via the Invest in St Helena page.

SHG

1 April 2022

