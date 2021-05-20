ExCo Meeting -Tuesday, 25 May 2021

· Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 25 May 2021

· Police and Criminal Evidence (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be discussed in the open agenda.

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, at 8.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following Open Agenda item:

· Police and Criminal Evidence (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

This paper (ExCo Memo) is available online at the following link:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email:

connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

SHG

20 May 2021