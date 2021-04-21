The New St Helena Public Service Structure – April 2021

Good public services are vital for an inclusive economy, a fair society and for people to live fulfilling lives. We are at the start of our journey to create a Public Service on St Helena that is equipped to deal with present and future challenges, provides a solid foundation for a fair economy and society, and is able to make the most of potential opportunities.

As a first step towards this, we have rearranged our functions from Directorates into larger ‘Portfolios’ to ensure we have a more streamlined structure, with services and functions that have a shared or similar purpose grouped together under one senior manager. This has meant moving some functions and reducing from eight Directorates to five Portfolios plus a Central Support Service as set out here.

SHG

21 April 2021