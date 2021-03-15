STATISTICS UPDATE: ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES AND POPULATION

Statistical updates for Arrivals and Departures and Population have been released on March 12, 2021 as follows:

Arrivals and Departures, up to February 2021

Population, up to January 2021

Please note that Population updates for February 2021 will be postponed until after the 2021 Census data has been processed, expected May 2021.

