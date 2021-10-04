ExCo Meeting – Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 5 October, at 9.30am, to discuss the following item on the Open Agenda:

Merchant Shipping Regulations, 2021

This paper (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

4 October 2021