ExCo Meeting – Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

St Helena World Heritage Status

Remove the Restriction of Development on Land Owned by Crown Estates Under the Airport Development Area Order (ADAO)

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

#StHelena #ExCoMeeting

SHG

12 February 2021