ExCo Meeting – Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Executive Council will meet tomorrow, Tuesday 1 June 2021, at 10am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

Control of Tobacco and Related Products (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Control of Tobacco and Related Products Regulations, 2021

Customs and Excise (Approved Investment) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021

Public Access to Government Information Bill, 2021

Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

31 May 2021