ExCo Meeting – Thursday 22 July 2021

Executive Council will meet on Thursday, 22 July 2021, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

Customs (Export and Import Control) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021

Social Security (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Fisheries Bill, 2021

Protection of Animals (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Report of the Independent Body on a Review of Remuneration and Allowances for the Elected Members of Legislative Council.

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available on the SHG website at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Acting Attorney General, Aine Hurley.

20 July 2021