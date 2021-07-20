St Helena Government

ExCo Meeting – Thursday 22 July 2021

20 July 2021

Executive Council will meet on Thursday, 22 July 2021, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

  • Customs (Export and Import Control) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021
  • Social Security (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Fisheries Bill, 2021
  • Protection of Animals (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Report of the Independent Body on a Review of Remuneration and Allowances for the Elected Members of Legislative Council.

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available on the SHG website at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Acting Attorney General, Aine Hurley.

SHG

20 July 2021

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh