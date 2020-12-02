HM Customs Prepayment Facility – Reminder

HM Customs would like to remind the public that payment of Customs dues for goods being imported can be made in advance of collection.

Customers can make prepayments using either of the following options:

Obtain your waybill from your consolidator and email your waybill and invoices to junella.moulding@sainthelena.gov.sh or rosemond.fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh. You will receive a reply stating the amount of Customs duty to be paid. Payment can be made at the Customs Office at the Wharf, the Customer Services Centre, or at the Bank of St Helena, prior to collection of goods. If payment is made through the Customer Services Centre or the Bank of St Helena, confirmation of payment must be provided either via the aforementioned email addresses or by tele: 22287

Obtain your waybill from your consolidator and take your waybill and invoices to the Customs Office at the Wharf so that Customs dues can be calculated and paid at that time.

Whilst the clearance process remains the same (see poster), by utilising this prepayment facility, customers will not be required to queue for cash formalities at the time of collecting goods, thus reducing the time taken to release goods.

SHG

2 December 2020