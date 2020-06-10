Exco Meeting – Thursday, 11 June 2020

Executive Council will meet tomorrow, Thursday, 11 June 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following item on the Open Agenda:

Appropriation Bill, 2020, St Helena Government Budget for the Financial Year 2020/21

This paper (ExCo Memo) is available online at the following here.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Russell Yon.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

SHG

10 June 2020