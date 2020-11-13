ExCo Meeting

TUESDAY, 17 NOVEMBER 2020

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 17 November

Improvements to the Judicial Building, St Helena Tourism COVID-19 Recovery Strategy, and First Supplementary Appropriation (2020/21) Bill, 2020, will be discussed on the Open Agenda

ExCo Memos are available to view on the SHG Website

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 17 November 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

Improvements to the Judicial Building

St Helena Tourism COVID-19 Recovery Strategy

First Supplementary Appropriation (2020/21) Bill 2020

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

13 November 2020