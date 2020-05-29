ExCo Meeting

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 2 June

A total of nine items will be discussed on the Open Agenda

A radio briefing is scheduled for 3 June to update the public on matters discussed

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 2 June 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

Development Applications – Retention of Advertisement Sign on Premises in Lower Wharf Change of Use for Old Customs House in Lower Wharf Erection of Zulu Remembrance Monument at Jacobs Ladder Viewing Platform

Development Application – Construction of a Two Bedroom Dwelling¸ Nr Former Head O’Wain Clinic, Blue Hill

Control of Tobacco and Related Products Bill 2020

Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2020

Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2020

Magistrates’ Court (Amendment) Bill 2020

Council Committees Orders and Direction

Covid-19 Related Orders and Directions

Appointments to Prerogative of Mercy Committee

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Russell Yon.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

#StHelena #ExCoMeeting

SHG

29 May 2020