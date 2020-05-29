St Helena Government

ExCo Meeting

29 May 2020

  • Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 2 June
  • A total of nine items will be discussed on the Open Agenda
  • A radio briefing is scheduled for 3 June to update the public on matters discussed

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 2 June 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

  • Development Applications –
    • Retention of Advertisement Sign on Premises in Lower Wharf
    • Change of Use for Old Customs House in Lower Wharf
    • Erection of Zulu Remembrance Monument at Jacobs Ladder Viewing Platform
  • Development Application –
    • Construction of a Two Bedroom Dwelling¸ Nr Former Head O’Wain Clinic, Blue Hill
  • Control of Tobacco and Related Products Bill 2020
  • Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2020
  • Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2020
  • Magistrates’ Court (Amendment) Bill 2020
  • Council Committees Orders and Direction
  • Covid-19 Related Orders and Directions
  • Appointments to Prerogative of Mercy Committee

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh    

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Russell Yon.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick. 

SHG
29 May 2020

