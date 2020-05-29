ExCo Meeting

29 May 2020
- Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 2 June
- A total of nine items will be discussed on the Open Agenda
- A radio briefing is scheduled for 3 June to update the public on matters discussed
Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 2 June 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:
- Development
Applications –
- Retention of Advertisement Sign on Premises in Lower Wharf
- Change of Use for Old Customs House in Lower Wharf
- Erection of Zulu Remembrance Monument at Jacobs Ladder Viewing Platform
- Development
Application –
- Construction of a Two Bedroom Dwelling¸ Nr Former Head O’Wain Clinic, Blue Hill
- Control of Tobacco and Related Products Bill 2020
- Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2020
- Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2020
- Magistrates’ Court (Amendment) Bill 2020
- Council Committees Orders and Direction
- Covid-19 Related Orders and Directions
- Appointments to Prerogative of Mercy Committee
These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.
Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh
Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Russell Yon.
Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.
SHG
